Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 1,750 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.77. 1,271,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,481. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,287.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.