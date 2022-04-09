Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,059 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Livent were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 3,476,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

