Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 4,686,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.