Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $768.78. 367,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,724. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $713.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.13.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

