BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

