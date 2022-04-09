Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $164,145.85 and $26.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.93 or 0.07588043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00262230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00763547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00098724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00550314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00399339 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,682,341 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.