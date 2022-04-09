SIBCoin (SIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $4.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 758.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.93 or 0.07588043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00262230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00763547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00098724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00550314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00399339 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

