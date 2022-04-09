Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.