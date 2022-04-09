Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,528.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

