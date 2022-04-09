Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will announce $21.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.07 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $26.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

LUNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 96,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,631. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 million, a P/E ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $8,027,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

