Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. 593,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,272. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

