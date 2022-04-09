United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to announce $246.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.18 million and the highest is $250.91 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $283.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 744,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,248,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 56,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

