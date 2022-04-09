Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 480 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 650,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $13,853,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

