Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.73

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.73 and traded as high as C$107.02. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$106.76, with a volume of 66,218 shares.

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.67.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3100007 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.