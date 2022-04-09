KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.32

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.32 and traded as low as $47.03. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 308,752 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.