Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$60.07. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$60.01, with a volume of 1,446,493 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.13.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.