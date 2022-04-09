BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Declares $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.404 per share on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LND opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.