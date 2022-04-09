G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

