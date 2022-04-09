Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. 1,215,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,871. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

