Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.04

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.04 and traded as high as C$30.33. Saputo shares last traded at C$30.20, with a volume of 238,477 shares changing hands.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.04.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

