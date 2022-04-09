FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

