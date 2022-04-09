Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 118,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

