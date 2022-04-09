Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 76,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,004. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

