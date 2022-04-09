Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.80. 2,733,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $246.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

