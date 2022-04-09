Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 85,060 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.72. 1,449,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,977. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

