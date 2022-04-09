Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.49 Million Stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.58% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,756. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.