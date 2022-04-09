Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4.05 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 362,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,093.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,269.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

