Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $299.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.90 million and the lowest is $295.28 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $234.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 807,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,641. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

