Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,868. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Tenable by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tenable by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

