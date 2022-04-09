$519.16 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to report $519.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.11 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,859,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 355,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

