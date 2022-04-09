$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 5,900,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,974. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

