Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.93 or 0.07588043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00262230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00763547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00098724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00550314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00399339 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

