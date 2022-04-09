WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

Shares of WDFC opened at $186.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

