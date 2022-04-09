Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.47. 10,655,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.