Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 251,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

