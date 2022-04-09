WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.44 and a one year high of $289.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

