Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 414 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,379. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

