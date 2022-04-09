United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

X traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

