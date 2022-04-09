Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.05. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 40,549 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 405,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

