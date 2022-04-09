Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.61. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 234,204 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
