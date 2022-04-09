Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.61. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 234,204 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

