Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.61. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 259,339 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $6,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,986 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

