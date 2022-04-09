Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.44. Teekay shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,559,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.

