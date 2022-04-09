Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.09

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.09 and traded as high as $32.36. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 276,649 shares.

NMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $641.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

