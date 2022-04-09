WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. 36,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

