Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Trading Down 12.2%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.06 and last traded at 3.06. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.37.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.