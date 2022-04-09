Reviewing Trupanion (TRUP) and Its Rivals

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trupanion to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trupanion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2309 51 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.13%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 0.01%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -96.55 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.15

Trupanion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

