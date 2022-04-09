$221.43 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will announce $221.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 176,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,958. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

