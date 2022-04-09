PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce $221.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.85 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 176,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,958. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.