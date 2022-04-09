Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($0.70). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $178,319,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

