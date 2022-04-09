Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $12,428.61 and $112,660.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00262566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

